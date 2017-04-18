The artwork on the square or diamond-...

The artwork on the square or diamond-shape postmark shows a WWI-era...

An April 22-23 postmark from Comstock, Mich., commemorating the 100th anniversary of the United States entry into World War I. The United States entered World War I when Congress declared war on Germany on April 6, 1917, almost two years after the Great War began on the European continent and at sea. A postmark commemorating the U.S. entry into the war is offered by the U.S. Postal Service in association with the April 22-23 stamp show held by the Kalamazoo Stamp Club in Kalamazoo, Mich.

