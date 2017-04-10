Stormy spring brings another tornado ...

Stormy spring brings another tornado to the area

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down just to the south and east of Grand Rapids, near Alto in Kent County. The twister took down out trees and a barn, and caused power outages in the area.

