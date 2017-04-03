Schuette: Texas-based Fundraiser Faces 319,000 Civil Violations for...
LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today announced a Notice of Intended Action and Cease and Desist Order against for-profit clothing donation bin operator A.T.R.S. of Houston, Texas, alleging over 300,000 violations for falsely labeling the 251 clothing bins it operates for the Michigan Humane Society. The A.T.R.S.-operated bins state that the Michigan Humane Society "receives 100% of the market value of every donation received at this location."
