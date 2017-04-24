School trustees ratify school improve...

School trustees ratify school improvement plan Friday, April 28

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

The parents of Woodward School for Technology and Research and the Washington Writers' Academy in Kalamazoo can be assured those schools will stay open, possibly for generations to come. That wasn't so certain a few months ago, when they received letters from the Gov. Rick Snyder's School Reform Office that those schools were closing and parents should look for alternatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Apr 24 smiths17 825
News Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08) Apr 23 Jvo 2
News Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo Apr 21 Rick 1
Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07) Apr 18 East Point Dr 56
News Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08) Apr 13 Chelsea 25
News Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie... Apr 7 TerriB1 2
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Apr 2 lol 616
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Kalamazoo County was issued at April 29 at 2:40AM EDT

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,095 • Total comments across all topics: 280,640,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC