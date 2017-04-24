School trustees ratify school improvement plan Friday, April 28
The parents of Woodward School for Technology and Research and the Washington Writers' Academy in Kalamazoo can be assured those schools will stay open, possibly for generations to come. That wasn't so certain a few months ago, when they received letters from the Gov. Rick Snyder's School Reform Office that those schools were closing and parents should look for alternatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr 24
|smiths17
|825
|Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08)
|Apr 23
|Jvo
|2
|Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo
|Apr 21
|Rick
|1
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Apr 18
|East Point Dr
|56
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|2
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC