President, chief executive officer of United Way of Nashville dies

The president and chief executive of the United Way of Metropolitan Nashville has passed away at the age of 54. Dewey also served in leadership roles with the United Way organization in Kalamazoo, Michigan; Detroit, Michigan; Jackson, Michigan; and Somerset County, New Jersey. "Eric Dewey was a local leader dedicated to national and network success-but more importantly dedicated to the development of strong leaders, young professionals, and the volunteers who give of themselves for their communities.

