Police arrest 20 people on multiple charges in Kalamazoo

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and Michigan State Police spent much of Saturday arresting 20 people for charges related to 'cruising' also known as the 'X-train'. A KDPS lieutenant tells FOX 17 that an 'X-train' is when groups of people get together and drive their cars slowly through neighborhoods disturbing the peace.

