Police arrest 20 people on multiple charges in Kalamazoo
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and Michigan State Police spent much of Saturday arresting 20 people for charges related to 'cruising' also known as the 'X-train'. A KDPS lieutenant tells FOX 17 that an 'X-train' is when groups of people get together and drive their cars slowly through neighborhoods disturbing the peace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08)
|19 hr
|Jvo
|2
|Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo
|Fri
|Rick
|1
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Apr 18
|East Point Dr
|56
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr 7
|butt
|824
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|2
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC