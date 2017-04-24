Police arrest 20 people in connection with a X-Traina in Kalamazoo
On a weekend that saw sunshine and 70 degree temperatures, residents of one neighborhood in Kalamazoo spent part of it picking up trash left behind by a large group of party goers. The "X-Train" drove through the area and Stephanie Moore, like her neighbors, is fed up with it.
