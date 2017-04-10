Paw Paw man critical after crash Wednesday, April 12
A 24-year-old from Paw Paw is in critical condition after crash investigators believe he suffered some sort of medical issue and lost control of his SUV as he approached the Stadium drive bridge over U.S.131.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|12 hr
|Chelsea
|25
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr 7
|butt
|824
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|2
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Democrats Rally to defend healthcare at Congres...
|Mar 23
|did you slip
|3
|dollar general employee abuse (Jul '12)
|Mar 21
|Corporate pigs
|6
|Parents and Kalamazoo schools work separately t...
|Mar 16
|Rick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC