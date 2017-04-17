Parking ramp for sale in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo city commissioners will vote Monday night whether to sell Parking Ramp No. 4 at North Rose Street and Kalamazoo Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|9 hr
|higgz
|55
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr 7
|butt
|824
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|2
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Democrats Rally to defend healthcare at Congres...
|Mar 23
|did you slip
|3
|dollar general employee abuse (Jul '12)
|Mar 21
|Corporate pigs
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC