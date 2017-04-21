Officials critical of Detroit dispatchers

A crash that killed five bicyclists in southwestern Michigan might have been prevented by better communication between 911 dispatchers who got three calls about a reckless driver before he plowed into a pack of riders on a rural road, the National Transportation Safety Board said. The dispatchers, who worked for three different police agencies in Kalamazoo County, had "limited communication" with each other in the 22 minutes between the first 911 call and the crash last June, the NTSB said in a new report.

