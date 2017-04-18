Murder charges in Kalamazoo bike crash appealed again
The suspect in the June 2016 fatal bicycle crash has asked an appeals court to consider reversing second-degree murder charges against him. Charles Pickett Jr.'s attorney on Thursday, April 20 filed an application in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court asking the Michigan Court of Appeals to consider reversing a judge's March decision denying a motion to quash Pickett's bindover for trial on second-degree murder charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08)
|5 hr
|Jvo
|2
|Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo
|Fri
|Rick
|1
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Apr 18
|East Point Dr
|56
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr 7
|butt
|824
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|2
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC