Murder charges in Kalamazoo bike crash appealed again

Friday Apr 21

The suspect in the June 2016 fatal bicycle crash has asked an appeals court to consider reversing second-degree murder charges against him. Charles Pickett Jr.'s attorney on Thursday, April 20 filed an application in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court asking the Michigan Court of Appeals to consider reversing a judge's March decision denying a motion to quash Pickett's bindover for trial on second-degree murder charges.

