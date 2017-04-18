Murder charges in Kalamazoo bike crash appealed again

The suspect in the June 2016 fatal bicycle crash has asked an appeals court to consider reversing second-degree murder charges against him. Charles Pickett Jr.'s attorney on Thursday, April 20 filed an application in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court asking the Michigan Court of Appeals to consider reversing a judge's March decision denying a motion to quash Pickett's bindover for trial on second-degree murder charges.

