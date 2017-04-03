More downtown moves and property exchanges

PlazaCorp wants to buy Kalamazoo's North Rose Street Parking Ramp to provide parking for a new development across the street. The firm's Development Director, Andy Wenzel told Kalamazoo Commissioners that they plan to invest $20-million, renovating the Old Masonic Temple for office space and adding a Hotel in the county parking lot behind the historic structure.

