Michigan Uber shooting survivor ready to attend high school
The youngest survivor of an Uber driver's alleged shooting rampage in Kalamazoo, Michigan, last year will start high school with her classmates this fall. Abigail Kopf, 15, underwent testing Thursday so educators at Michigan's Harper Creek Community Schools could figure out where the teen stands academically, WOOD-TV reported.
