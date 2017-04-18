Michigan Kids Count: Child well-being slipping in Kalamazoo Tuesday, April 18
"Forty percent of births in Kalamazoo County were to mothers without adequate prenatal care," Guevara Warren said. "Looking at the number of kids that were confirmed as victims of abuse, that rate increased by 22 percent."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|21 hr
|East Point Dr
|56
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr 7
|butt
|824
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|2
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Democrats Rally to defend healthcare at Congres...
|Mar 23
|did you slip
|3
|dollar general employee abuse (Jul '12)
|Mar 21
|Corporate pigs
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC