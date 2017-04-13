Massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting patients to stand trial
Daniel Armand Lockett, 37, faces 10 charges of criminal sexual conduct for alleged crimes committed while massaging clients at his business, Unity Integrated Wellness & Fitness LLC. Lockett was scheduled to have a preliminary examination on evidence against him held Tuesday, April 25. He has waived that examination and will stand trial in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Lockett faces one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, which involves touching with force or coercion causing personal injury, two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, which involves penetration and seven counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, which involves touching using force or coercion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Mon
|smiths17
|825
|Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08)
|Apr 23
|Jvo
|2
|Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo
|Apr 21
|Rick
|1
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Apr 18
|East Point Dr
|56
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|2
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC