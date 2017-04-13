Massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting patients to stand trial

Daniel Armand Lockett, 37, faces 10 charges of criminal sexual conduct for alleged crimes committed while massaging clients at his business, Unity Integrated Wellness & Fitness LLC. Lockett was scheduled to have a preliminary examination on evidence against him held Tuesday, April 25. He has waived that examination and will stand trial in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Lockett faces one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, which involves touching with force or coercion causing personal injury, two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, which involves penetration and seven counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, which involves touching using force or coercion.

