Mana s body found along Kalamazoo bike trail
A 44-year-old Kalamazoo man was found dead Friday morning along the Kalamazoo Valley River Trail bike path, according to Kalamazoo Public Safety officers. Officers were called to the scene in the 400 block of N. Westnedge at about 6:30am on reports of an unconscious man on the ground.
