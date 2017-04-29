Man injured in shooting, search underway for suspect
Police in Kalamazoo say a 29-year-old man showed up to Bronson Hospital early Saturday morning after being shot in the hip. The victim was not able to tell police how or where he was shot and the person that drove him to the hospital left before police arrived.
