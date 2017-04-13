Man charged with mothera s murder nearly a year after her death
KALAMAZOO, Mich- A 48-year-old man has been charged with Open Murder in connection to his mother's death. Investigators say Barbara Bodine, 84, was found unresponsive with a head injury at her home in Cooper Township on April 24, 2016.
