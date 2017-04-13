Man charged after Kzoo shooting kills man, wounds woman
Deonte Lamar Burdine, 20, was arraigned Thursday on charges of open murder, assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and four counts of felony firearm, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The shooting happened Monday in the 900 block of North Church Street.
