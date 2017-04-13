Man charged after Kzoo shooting kills...

Man charged after Kzoo shooting kills man, wounds woman

Deonte Lamar Burdine, 20, was arraigned Thursday on charges of open murder, assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and four counts of felony firearm, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The shooting happened Monday in the 900 block of North Church Street.

