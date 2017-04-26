Lawmakers Honor Crime Victims With Capitol Vigil
State Senator Tonya Schuitmaker this week saluted crime victims at an event at the state Capitol. On Tuesday, she took part in the 29th annual Michigan Crime Victims Vigil, organized by the Crime Victim Foundation.
