Lakeside dedicates new gym
The Lakeside School for Children, which is a very special place for very troubled kids has just snipped the ribbon on what they are calling their new Health and Wellness Center. It was built mainly with donations from some of Kalamazoo's wealthier families who have been benefactors for the Lakeside Facility off Oakland Drive for generations now.
