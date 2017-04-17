Kids find used syringes instead of Easter eggs in Portland park
Kids expecting to find treats hidden by the Easter bunny at a playground in Southeast Portland's Woodstock neighborhood on Sunday, April 16, instead found a water bottle holding syringes with used needles attached. Geoffrey and Molly Halsey, who posted the photo, brought their two children to the playground to join friends.
