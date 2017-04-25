KDPS investigating vacant house fire in Kalamazoo
Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were called to the fire at a home in the 1500 block of Fairbanks Court near Sherwood Avenue just before 5 a.m. Officers were able to get most of the fire under control within 45 minutes of arriving on scene. No one was injured.
