KDPS: 3 stolen cars found, suspect arrested

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers noticed a suspicious occupied vehicle in the parking lot of a hotel in the 3800 block of East Cork Street, off of Sprinkle Road around 9 a.m. They soon realized it had been reported stolen elsewhere in Kalamazoo County. Their investigation soon led them to a second stolen vehicle in the area of Lake Street and Olmstead Road - less than two miles away, according to Google Maps.

