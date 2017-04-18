Kalamazoo Smoker Cabinet
If you're looking for a centerpiece to round out your outdoor kitchen, the Kalamzoo Smoker Cabinet will change the way you think about grilling and smoking meat. It features a hybrid fuel design that allows you to use gas, charcoal, or wood to cook your barbecue to the exact specs you need.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Uncrate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Apr 18
|East Point Dr
|56
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr 7
|butt
|824
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|2
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Democrats Rally to defend healthcare at Congres...
|Mar 23
|did you slip
|3
|dollar general employee abuse (Jul '12)
|Mar 21
|Corporate pigs
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC