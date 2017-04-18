Kalamazoo community remembers officer killed six years ago today
The community of Kalamazoo is remembering a public safety officer who was killed in the line of duty six years ago today. Eric Zapata was shot and killed on April 18, 2011 after responding to a report of another officer being wounded in the 1400 block of Hays Park Avenue.
