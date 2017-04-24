K-Township Supervisor Ron Reid retiring Monday, April 24KALAMAZOO...
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP Kalamazoo Township Supervisor Ron Reid has been a public servant in Kalamazoo County for 40-years and last night he surprised everyone, including his board by announcing he will be retiring at the end of May. Reid spent 31-years with the County Road Commission, working his way up to Director, and 9-years in Kalamazoo Township government. He says that wasn't his intention when he ran for reelection last year, but says he had a health scare in January and has since recovered, but it changed is priorities.
