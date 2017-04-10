Juvenile lifer's sentence reversed in killing of Kalamazoo boy, 13

Victor Garay, who was 15 when he shot and killed 13-year-old Michael Day, has a chance at one day leaving prison after a state appellate panel overturned his sentence of life without parole. The appeals panel noted that the U.S. Supreme Court found the punishment - mandatory for adults convicted of first-degree murder - to be cruel and unusual for juveniles and reserved for the "rare" young offender incapable of reform.

