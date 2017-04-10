Juvenile lifer's sentence reversed in killing of Kalamazoo boy, 13
Victor Garay, who was 15 when he shot and killed 13-year-old Michael Day, has a chance at one day leaving prison after a state appellate panel overturned his sentence of life without parole. The appeals panel noted that the U.S. Supreme Court found the punishment - mandatory for adults convicted of first-degree murder - to be cruel and unusual for juveniles and reserved for the "rare" young offender incapable of reform.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|12 hr
|Chelsea
|25
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr 7
|butt
|824
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|2
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Democrats Rally to defend healthcare at Congres...
|Mar 23
|did you slip
|3
|dollar general employee abuse (Jul '12)
|Mar 21
|Corporate pigs
|6
|Parents and Kalamazoo schools work separately t...
|Mar 16
|Rick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC