Judge to decide Thursday whether Jason Dalton's statements allowed at trial
A Kalamazoo County judge will rule Thursday whether statements accused Kalamazoo mass shooting suspect Jason Dalton made to police will be allowed as evidence at his trial. Kalamazoo County Circuit Court Judge Alexander C. Lipsey will rule on Dalton's motion to suppress statements at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, April 20. Lipsey heard arguments and testimony about the motion April 13. Dalton's defense attorney Eusebio Solis has requested the court suppress two interviews conducted with Dalton within 24 hours of the Feb. 20, 2016, shootings.
