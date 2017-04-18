Judge to decide Thursday whether Jaso...

Judge to decide Thursday whether Jason Dalton's statements allowed at trial

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

A Kalamazoo County judge will rule Thursday whether statements accused Kalamazoo mass shooting suspect Jason Dalton made to police will be allowed as evidence at his trial. Kalamazoo County Circuit Court Judge Alexander C. Lipsey will rule on Dalton's motion to suppress statements at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, April 20. Lipsey heard arguments and testimony about the motion April 13. Dalton's defense attorney Eusebio Solis has requested the court suppress two interviews conducted with Dalton within 24 hours of the Feb. 20, 2016, shootings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07) Apr 18 East Point Dr 56
News Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08) Apr 13 Chelsea 25
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Apr 7 butt 824
News Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie... Apr 7 TerriB1 2
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Apr 2 lol 616
News Democrats Rally to defend healthcare at Congres... Mar 23 did you slip 3
dollar general employee abuse (Jul '12) Mar 21 Corporate pigs 6
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kalamazoo County was issued at April 20 at 9:34PM EDT

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,724 • Total comments across all topics: 280,442,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC