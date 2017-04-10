Judge mulls whether to allow Michigan Uber gunman's comments

Jason Dalton appears in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court Thursday, April 13, 2017, for an evidentiary hearing on a motion to suppress his statements made during detective interviews in the hours following a 2016 mass shooting. Dalton faces murder, assault with intent to murder and gun charges in the Feb. 20, 2016 mass shooting that also wounded two people, including a teenage girl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.