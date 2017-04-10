Judge mulls whether to allow Michigan...

Judge mulls whether to allow Michigan Uber gunman's comments

Jason Dalton appears in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court Thursday, April 13, 2017, for an evidentiary hearing on a motion to suppress his statements made during detective interviews in the hours following a 2016 mass shooting. Dalton faces murder, assault with intent to murder and gun charges in the Feb. 20, 2016 mass shooting that also wounded two people, including a teenage girl.

