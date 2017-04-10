I-94 repaving in Kalamazoo County sta...

I-94 repaving in Kalamazoo County starts Monday

The $5.8 million investment connects the completed eastbound resurfacing and interchange reconstruction at both Sprinkle Road Exit 80 and 40th Street Exit 88. April 11, 2017 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation will be repaving westbound I-94 from 40th Street Exit 88 in Charleston Township to Sprinkle Road Exit 80 in Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo County. Work is set to begin Monday, April 17, and the anticipated completion date is Tuesday, June 27. The $5.8 million investment connects the interchange reconstruction at Exit 80 completed in 2015, and Exit 88 completed in 2016.

Flood Warning for Kalamazoo County was issued at April 11 at 1:22AM EDT

