Hope men's tennis edges Adrian to keep share of MIAA lead

18 hrs ago

The Hope College men's tennis team made a weekday drive worth the long round-trip on Monday by claiming a 5-4 win at Adrian. Hope is tied for first place in the MIAA with Kalamazoo.

