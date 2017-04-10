Hope men's golf tops field at Kalamazoo's Steven Tyler Classic
Junior Kade Hoeksema of Byron Center, Michigan carded 1-over-par 73 at The Moors Golf Club in Portage to lead the victorious Hope College men's golf team at the Kalamazoo College Steven Tyler Classic on Monday.
