Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo
There are 1 comment on the WHTC story from Friday, titled Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo.
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed is an atypical candidate for governor, who says he has learned a few things while on his "listening tour" of the state. He met with Kalamazoo County Democrats at Theos and Stacy's on Wednesday before making a stop on the Western Michigan University campus to talk with students there.
#1 Yesterday
The article makes a point of pointing out "Democrats" but our State is occupied by people with a wider range of opinions who also want the to main political factions to work together. Can he find a way to bring the idea's of these political party's together into workable solutions they will support? That is the more important question. One last note. Our national media miss read the public while selling what they thought was the truth. What will our local media do?
