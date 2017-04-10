Flooding, severe thunderstorms hit parts of Michigan
Flooding in southwestern Michigan has closed several roadways and swamped the home of the Kalamazoo Growlers baseball team ,while severe thunderstorms caused damage in the Upper Peninsula. The Kalamazoo River is one of several across Michigan's Lower Peninsula where flood warnings or advisories are in effect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr 7
|butt
|824
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|2
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Democrats Rally to defend healthcare at Congres...
|Mar 23
|did you slip
|3
|dollar general employee abuse (Jul '12)
|Mar 21
|Corporate pigs
|6
|Parents and Kalamazoo schools work separately t...
|Mar 16
|Rick
|1
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Mar 16
|dick
|29
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC