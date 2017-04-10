Flooding, severe thunderstorms hit pa...

Flooding, severe thunderstorms hit parts of Michigan

22 hrs ago Read more: Michigan Radio

Flooding in southwestern Michigan has closed several roadways and swamped the home of the Kalamazoo Growlers baseball team ,while severe thunderstorms caused damage in the Upper Peninsula. The Kalamazoo River is one of several across Michigan's Lower Peninsula where flood warnings or advisories are in effect.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kalamazoo County was issued at April 11 at 11:31PM EDT

Kalamazoo, MI

