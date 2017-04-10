Flood waters for Grand and Kalamazoo ...

Flood waters for Grand and Kalamazoo rivers expected to recede

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: MLive.com

Renae Van de Ree of Plainfield Charter Township climbs in her kayak after visiting a friend Riverbank Avenue NE in Plainfield Charter Township on Monday, April 10. The Grand River at Grand Rapids remains under a flood advisory. The water level is in the process of falling, according to the National Weather Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08) Apr 13 Chelsea 25
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Apr 7 butt 824
News Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie... Apr 7 TerriB1 2
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Apr 2 lol 616
News Democrats Rally to defend healthcare at Congres... Mar 23 did you slip 3
dollar general employee abuse (Jul '12) Mar 21 Corporate pigs 6
News Parents and Kalamazoo schools work separately t... Mar '17 Rick 1
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,780 • Total comments across all topics: 280,354,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC