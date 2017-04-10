Fewer delinquent mortgages in Kalamazoo-Portage Thursday, April 13
It's down nearly a full percent from the same month last year. CoreLogic says 4.7 percent of mortgages in the Kalamazoo-Portage metropolitan area were delinquent by at least 30 days in January.
