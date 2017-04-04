Dialing 911: What children need to know

Dialing 911: What children need to know

15 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

To make sure local children know what to do in the event of an emergency, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety posted a form on their Facebook page that parents and guardians can print off and post in their homes. The flyers contain information like your address, phone number and emergency contact.

