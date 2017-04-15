Classical Music News - Dance of the Violin
Following the success of The Man with the Violin , a children's book which garnered more than twenty awards and prompted the creation of a new concert of the same title, Annick Press published a new story on 14 March 2017 which focuses on a seminal childhood moment of internationally acclaimed American violinist Joshua Bell. Written by Kathy Stinson and illustrated by DuA an PetriA iA , the book focuses on what can happen when one is given a second chance, and is titled The Dance of the Violin .
