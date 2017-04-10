Changes big and small coming downtown
Downtown Kalamazoo may be about to experience the biggest building boom its seen in decades, as construction appears to be imminent at the corner of Rose and Michigan. That's where "The Exchange" will be going up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr 7
|butt
|824
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|2
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Democrats Rally to defend healthcare at Congres...
|Mar 23
|did you slip
|3
|dollar general employee abuse (Jul '12)
|Mar 21
|Corporate pigs
|6
|Parents and Kalamazoo schools work separately t...
|Mar 16
|Rick
|1
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Mar 16
|dick
|29
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC