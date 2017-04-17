Boil water advisory issued near Kalamazoo's West Main Hill neighborhood
The city of Kalamazoo's Department of Public Services is repairing a water main break west of an intersection of Stadium Drive and West Michigan Avenue at West Lovell Street. All water intended for drinking within the affected area should be boiled due to a temporary pressure loss that will occur within the water main during the repair.
