Body found in Kalamazoo River believed to be missing Detroit man
Battle Creek Police say that the body found in the Kalamazoo River over the weekend is believed to be a missing Detroit man. Cortez Lewis, 31, has been missing since early March when he crashed his vehicle into the river about a mile upstream from where his body was found Sunday morning by a fisherman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|9 hr
|smiths17
|825
|Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08)
|Sun
|Jvo
|2
|Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo
|Apr 21
|Rick
|1
|Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07)
|Apr 18
|East Point Dr
|56
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|2
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC