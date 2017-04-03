Behind-the-scenes TV series on P.J. Fleck could be in the works
The Gophers are in discussions with a production company about a behind-the-scenes television show, featuring football coach P.J. Fleck, an athletics department source confirmed Thursday. The deal has not yet been finalized, but the sides have discussed a four-part series that the production company could distribute to the ESPN networks or another station.
