Bank Robber at large

Kalamazoo authorities need your help to find a bank robber who held up the Old National Bank branch on Stadium Drive in Oshtemo Saturday morning. Kalamazoo County Deputies say the white male walked in at about 9:30, notified the tellers he was there to rob the place, and collected cash from the drawers.

