Armed home invasion and arson ends in arrest hours later
A 26-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested on home invasion and arson charges Wednesday and two other suspects are being investigated, too, after a Kalamazoo Public Safety officer spotted a black sedan witnesses said was used in the incident. At 6:46 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a report of a house fire in the 3400 block of Knox Street, reportedly started by three men trying to break into the house, according to a news release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
