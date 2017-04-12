Appeals court overturns life sentence for Kzoo teen murder suspect
A teenager sentenced to life in prison for the 2014 murder of a 13-year-old boy has had that sentence overturned by the Michigan Court of Appeals. Police said shots were fired after fights between rival gangs and Day was hit in the chest.
