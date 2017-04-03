Alamo Drafthouse Kalamazoo continues past April 3 closing date
Showings at the 10-screen multiplex -- which introduced the dinner-with-a-movie concept to downtown Kalamazoo in November of 2013 -- will continue through Thursday and, perhaps, beyond. No new announcement has been made on when Alamo will end its tenure at 180 Portage St., said James Sanford, creative director for the venue.
