911 surcharge hike would fund emergency response in Kalamazoo County

On May 2, voters will decide if a 450 percent increase on fees assessed to phone numbers is worth funding the authority responsible for consolidating emergency dispatch operations in Kalamazoo County. Starting July 1 and running through mid-2022, Kalamazoo County residents would pay a $2.30 monthly surcharge for each device able to access 911, up from the current 42-cent surcharge.

