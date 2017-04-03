900 gallons of sewage spills into Kal...

900 gallons of sewage spills into Kalamazoo neighborhoods

First, the city's Department of Public Services was notified at 12:14 p.m. of a sanitary sewer overflow from a manhole located east of 2024 Sunnyside Drive. Staff removed the blockage at 2 p.m., though it's estimated 848 gallons of material were discharged from the sanitary sewer manhole.

