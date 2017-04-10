5k run, walk honoring slain Kalamazoo...

5k run, walk honoring slain Kalamazoo police officer Eric Zapata is Saturday

The 6th annual 5k run and walk in honor of slain Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer Eric Zapata will be held Saturday, April 15. The 6th annual EZ Memorial Run/Walk starts at 9 a.m. at Kalamazoo Valley Community College, 6767 W. O Ave., Kalamazoo. Participants can register online, at packet pickup from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, in KVCC Gym A, or from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Saturday before the run.

